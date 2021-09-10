Milwaukee barber, youth mentor victim of homicide

Milwaukee police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in broad daylight Thursday afternoon, Sept. 9.

Friends of Dominic Carter, a barber and youth mentor, are left wondering why after he was killed near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane – just a few hundred feet from his shop.

The lights in the barbershop, Hair Trappers, were off, the doors were locked and the barber stations were vacant on Friday afternoon. Carter, 35, was gunned down at a nearby pizza shop around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"When I saw it was him, I just sat back and I just cried," said Barbara Green. "It’s different when it’s someone that you knew. It’s different when it’s somebody that you mentored. It’s different when it’s somebody that you know, that didn’t deserve this.

Green was a school counselor when she met Carter.

"He had a calling on his life. He was different. It was more than – he was more than what the streets said. He was an amazing husband, an amazing dad," Green said. "His spirit just touched me. I knew he was different than the other kids. He had dreams and ambitions."

Dominic Carter

Running his own shop and mentoring kids, something Green said she was proud to see.

"He beat the odds. He was making it, and he wasn’t just making it to be selfish, he was bringing other people out of it with him," said Green. "That’s what hurts me the most: That his life was cut short, and he was really making a difference."

Ajamou Butler, the founder of the "Heal the Hood" block party, said Carter believed in him more than Butler believed in himself.

"I have to say that there would be no ‘Heal the Hood’ if there was not a man like Dominic Carter in my ear," Butler said.

Police at homicide scene near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane.

Butler was grateful to randomly run into Carter while out for a drink on Wednesday night. Less than 24 hours later, Carter was dead.

"I was able to hug my brother," said Butler. "He looked me my eyes and said, ‘I love what you’re doing right now, keep doing that thing.'"

