Milwaukee bar fight ends in fatal shooting, man charged with homicide

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The Brief A Milwaukee man has been charged with homicide, accused of shooting and killing a man outside a bar. The fatal shooting happened on April 4, and started with a fight inside the bar on Fond du Lac near Hampton. 50-year-old Montrel Calhoun was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, along with felony bail jumping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



A Milwaukee man is charged after prosecutors say a bar fight led to a shooting that killed 40-year-old Tremayne Montgomery earlier this month.

In court:

Montrel Calhoun, 50, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, felony bail jumping and possession of a firearm by a felon. He made his initial court appearance on Saturday, and his bond was set at $250,000 cash.

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Shooting scene

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer was dispatched to Fremos, a bar near Fond du Lac and Hampton, late on Saturday, April 4. A shooting victim, later identified as Montgomery, was found on the ground outside the bar. He died at the scene despite life-saving attempts from first responders.

Fremos near Fond du Lac and Hampton

In addition to the multiple gunshot wounds, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Montgomery suffered multiple blunt force injuries and lacerations and abrasions to his face.

What they're saying:

The complaint went on to say investigators spoke to witnesses who said Calhoun and Montgomery got into a fight in the bar's bathroom. One witness said Montgomery was the ex-boyfriend of a woman Calhoun was "having relations with."

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Security intervened and forced the men outside. Once outside, the complaint said gunshots were heard and Calhoun was seen standing over Montgomery with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. He fled the scene in a black SUV.

Prosecutors said surveillance video from the bar showed Calhoun pushing Montgomery after a gunshot was heard. Then, more muzzle flashes were seen and gunshots were heard. Calhoun stomped and kicked Montgomery's head, and also struck him in his head with the pistol.

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Calhoun arrested

Dig deeper:

The complaint said investigators found Calhoun at an apartment on Becher Street, where he appeared to be lowering himself out of a window in order to jump. Officers then saw Calhoun open the apartment door and leave with a kitchen knife pointed at his own neck, asking officers to shoot him. Police tased him and took him into custody.

Investigators later recovered a black duffle bag that had been found in a communal garbage area for the apartment. Inside, court filings said police found clothing that matched what Calhoun was wearing at the time of the shooting.