Fatal shooting in Milwaukee Saturday night, 40-year-old killed
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MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee late Saturday night, April 4.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before midnight, a 40-year-old was shot in the area of Fond du Lac and Armitage.
The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.