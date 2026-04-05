Fatal shooting in Milwaukee Saturday night, 40-year-old killed

article

The Brief A 40-year-old was shot and killed in Milwaukee late Saturday night. The shooting happened near Fond du Lac and Armitage. Anyone with any information should contact MPD.



One person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee late Saturday night, April 4.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before midnight, a 40-year-old was shot in the area of Fond du Lac and Armitage.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.