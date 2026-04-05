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Fatal shooting in Milwaukee Saturday night, 40-year-old killed

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Published  April 5, 2026 6:09am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A 40-year-old was shot and killed in Milwaukee late Saturday night.
    • The shooting happened near Fond du Lac and Armitage.
    • Anyone with any information should contact MPD.

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee late Saturday night, April 4.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before midnight, a 40-year-old was shot in the area of Fond du Lac and Armitage.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee