Milwaukee bank robbery; suspect sought

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery.

The robbery happened on Sept. 20 at approximately 4:50 p.m. near North and Oklahoma.

The suspect implied he had a gun and demanded money, police say.



The suspect is described as a male, white, 40–50 years of age, 5'10" tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, black sunglasses, a light hospital mask, a tan button up, long sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.