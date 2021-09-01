Milwaukee attempted bank robbery suspect wanted

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help finding and identifying a suspect wanted for a July 1 attempted bank robbery on the city's south side.

Police said the suspect entered a bank near National and Layton around 4:30 p.m. that day, threatened to harm people and demanded money. The suspect did not get any property and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a 30-35-year-old man, 5'6" to 5'7" tall and 160-170 pounds with short hair.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.