Milwaukee auto dealer's license revoked after 50+ complaints

A Milwaukee auto dealer's license has been revoked by the state after more than 50 people filed complaints with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Talor Sartin says it wasn't easy to save the $1,400 she spent on her 2001 Saturn. She bought the used car from C4 Sims Auto on Sherman and Mill in July, but her title and registration never arrived.

"It's not fair," said Sartin. "We tried to call them to let them know, never got an answer."

Today, the dealership is closed and its gates locked. The state revoked C4 Sims Auto's motor vehicle dealer license on Sept. 27.

Advertisement

Investigators from the Department of Transportation (DOT) say C4 Sims Auto collected title and registration fees totaling more than $18,000 and failed to submit the appropriate documentation to DMV. At least 53 customers filed complaints about C4 Sims Auto with the state, primarily about title and registration issues.

"It's kind of frustrating because we just paid ya'll a lot of money for this car," said Sartin.

Talor Sartin

The dealership's owner is Jimmie Sims. In a hearing, a DOT investigator testified that Sims has an extensive history of noncompliance with the department. He also said Sims was involved with another dealership that had its license revoked for failures to process titles. Back in 2012, Sims was cited for selling vehicles without a license.

"I think more often than not, they get a slap on the wrist, rather than a license suspension or revocation," said Susan Grzeskowiak, attorney at the Lemon Law Justice Center.

Susan Grzeskowiak

Grzeskowiak says if you have a title or registration issue with a newly purchased used car, you should first go back to the dealer and ask for a resolution. If that doesn't work, file a complaint with the DMV.

"They will begin an investigation and look into the situation. A lot of times they are able to resolve things for consumers," said Grzeskowiak.

Sartin says to make matters worse, her car from C4 Sims Auto broke down. She never thought she'd do so much walking just four months after buying a car.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Every year, the state resolves several title and registration issues for Contact 6. You can file a complaint about an auto dealer here: