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The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of stabbing a man during a home invasion. Investigators said it happened near 17th and Highland last year. The 34-year-old had already been charged in an armed sexual assault.



A Milwaukee man, already accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint earlier this year, is now charged with attempted homicide and more related to a home invasion that happened in the area months earlier.

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 34-year-old Tedrick Boone with first-degree sexual assault and armed robbery after a woman was attacked near 14th and Kilbourn in February.

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Prosecutors said that investigation led police to Boone as a possible suspect in an unrelated stabbing and home invasion that happened near 17th and Highland in November. He's now charged with five felonies in that case.

Boone pleaded not guilty in the sexual assault case in April. It's not clear if he's appeared in court on the new charges tied to the stabbing home invasion.

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Man stabbed during home invasion

The backstory:

A criminal complaint said a 22-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed at a house near 17th and Highland on Nov. 2, 2025. He was taken to a hospital with "significant injuries," including punctures to his liver and a lung and a cut to an artery, and underwent two surgeries.

What they're saying:

The 22-year-old victim, his girlfriend, his roommate and a friend were all there when the home invasion took place.

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The 22-year-old told police that he woke up to his girlfriend screaming and heard a man say, "I have a gun," the complaint said. The victim said the man punched him, and they started to fight. His roommate then came in and started to fight the man, and he realized he'd been stabbed multiple times.

Court filings said the girlfriend told police that she was woken up when a man came in, pinned her down and said, "Don't move, I got a gun." She said her boyfriend started to fight the man, and she ran and yelled for help. The roommate then ran upstairs and started to fight the man, and she used a T-shirt as a tourniquet for her boyfriend's wounds until paramedics got there.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The roommate woke up to "blood curdling" screams and ran upstairs, the complaint said, where he saw the 22-year-old fighting with a stranger. The roommate said he started to fight the man and realized the man had a knife, but he was able to pull out some of the man's hair and get the knife out of his hands. He said the man pulled a sock off of his hand before running out of the house.

The complaint said the friend who was at the house had fallen asleep and woke up to someone walking through the house, but he didn't have his glasses on and thought it was one of the roommates. He then heard screaming and yelling, so he closed himself into a bathroom and called 911.

Boone identified as suspect

Dig deeper:

Investigators determined the suspect got into the home near 17th and Highland through a window, then went up to the only woman inside and pinned her down while telling her he had a gun, according to the complaint. Detectives said it showed intent to sexually assault the woman, and the suspect "likely would have a history of sexual assault."

According to court filings, detectives at first developed a different suspect in the stabbing and home invasion. That suspect denied any involvement, was excluded during DNA analysis of items left at the scene, and none of the witnesses identified him as the person they saw.

But after a sexual assault in February, the complaint said investigators developed Boone as a suspect given the proximity – the locations of the sex assault and home invasion are a few blocks apart – and the descriptions the witnesses gave of the home invasion suspect.

Investigators swabbed the knife and the sock – as well as the hands of the roommate who fought the suspect – to test for DNA. Court filings said an analyst found "very strong support" that a mixture of DNA found on the items and the roommate's hands included Boone's – determining it was at least one trillion times more likely to be Boone's DNA rather than someone else's.