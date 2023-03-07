Milwaukee Art Museum's 'Art in Bloom' back April 20-23, 2023

article

Art in Bloom, the Milwaukee Art Museum's annual celebration of art, flowers, and spring, returns April 20–23, 2023.

A news release says the event welcomes visitors to experience floral installations throughout the galleries. Created by nearly 30 of the region's top floral designers, the installations interpret renowned artworks in the Museum's collection.

Each floral designer will exhibit a unique arrangement in response to an artwork of their selection. This year, interpreted artworks include Sam Gilliam's draped canvas painting Carousel Merge 2, Alexander Calder's Red, Black, Blue, Gaetano Cusati's Still Life with Fish, Tara Donovan’s Bluffs, and Pablo Picasso's The Cock of Liberation (Le Coq de la Liberation). The designers will compete for Judges’ Awards, which will be announced live in Lubar Auditorium on Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. People’s Choice Awards winners will be announced Friday through Sunday on the museum’s website.

This year's Art in Bloom includes an indoor garden with live music in Windhover Hall; art making in the Kohl's Art Studio; and a springtime-themed pop-up shop featuring accessories, home décor, and more.

Tickets for Art in Bloom and the Floral Fashion Party have timed entry. Museum members receive priority access to tickets through March 8, as well as special perks throughout the event.