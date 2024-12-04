Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Art Museum free for kids after donation; 'wonderful gift'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  December 4, 2024 6:06am CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Art Museum

The Brief

    • Kids 12 and under will receive free admission to the Milwaukee Art Museum in perpetuity after an anonymous donation.
    • The donor—who wishes to remain anonymous—gifted $3.54 million
    • Effective immediately, the gift supports continued free access for kids 12 and under.

MILWAUKEE - Kids 12 and under will now receive free admission to the Milwaukee Art Museum thanks to a generous donation. 

According to the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Milwaukee donor— who wishes to remain anonymous—gifted $3.54 million. 

Effective immediately, the gift supports free access for kids 12 and under to the museum’s collections, exhibitions, and youth and family programs.

"This wonderful gift is a celebration of the way that philanthropy can have a significant and lasting impact for generations," said André Allaire, Chief Development Officer. "Every day, our youngest Museum visitors will be able to access, engage with, and learn from world-class exhibitions and programs free of charge thanks to the generosity of an individual who believes in the power of art to strengthen our community."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For more information about kid-friendly activities and amenities, visit mam.org/learn/visiting-with-kids

To plan a family outing to the Milwaukee Art Museum, go to mam.org/visit.

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Art Museum. 