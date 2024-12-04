Milwaukee Art Museum free for kids after donation; 'wonderful gift'

article

The Brief Kids 12 and under will receive free admission to the Milwaukee Art Museum in perpetuity after an anonymous donation. The donor—who wishes to remain anonymous—gifted $3.54 million Effective immediately, the gift supports continued free access for kids 12 and under.



Kids 12 and under will now receive free admission to the Milwaukee Art Museum thanks to a generous donation.

According to the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Milwaukee donor— who wishes to remain anonymous—gifted $3.54 million.

Effective immediately, the gift supports free access for kids 12 and under to the museum’s collections, exhibitions, and youth and family programs.

"This wonderful gift is a celebration of the way that philanthropy can have a significant and lasting impact for generations," said André Allaire, Chief Development Officer. "Every day, our youngest Museum visitors will be able to access, engage with, and learn from world-class exhibitions and programs free of charge thanks to the generosity of an individual who believes in the power of art to strengthen our community."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For more information about kid-friendly activities and amenities, visit mam.org/learn/visiting-with-kids .

To plan a family outing to the Milwaukee Art Museum, go to mam.org/visit .