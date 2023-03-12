Milwaukee Art Museum: Celebrating Native Art and Artists

Milwaukee Art Museum is celebrating Indigenous cultures and creativity this Sunday, March 12.

For this family Sunday, you can explore contemporary artworks by Native artists, make art together, and meet guest artists from our region.

Family Sundays: Celebrating Native Art and Artists is inspired by the recently opened exhibition Native America: In Translation, which will be on view until June 25, 2023. Visitors are encouraged to tour the exhibition, which features the work of 10 artists who consider the complex histories of colonialism, identity, and heritage through a contemporary lens.

Wendy Red Star, an Apsáalooke artist whose work is informed by both her Native American cultural heritage and her engagement with many forms of creative expression, including photography, sculpture, video, fiber art, and performance, curated the exhibition for Aperture.