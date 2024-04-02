Milwaukee arson, woman accused; 200+ people in building at time of fire

article

A 43-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged with arson after allegedly setting fire at Joy House on March 30. The accused is Qianna Brown.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to an arson complaint at the Joy House (located in the Milwaukee Rescue Mission) on N. 19th Street on Saturday, March 30. One of the people who called police pointed out to officers a woman standing across the street -- and identified her as the person who started the fire.

An officer approached the woman, later identified as defendant Brown, and detained her. While this was going on, the complaint says Brown "began yelling about how the government put her out on the street."

Investigators reviewed video surveillance "which showed the defendant spraying an unknown clear liquid on the door and window on the west side of Joy House, placing a red cloth by the door, and then using a lighter to ignite the cloth and door," the complaint says. At the time of the defendant's actions, there were more than 200 people inside the building, the complaint says.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called -- and extinguished the fire. Officials estimate the fire caused roughly $1,000 in damage to the building.

In Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, April 2, the court ordered a competency examination for Brown. The doctor's report is expected by April 23.