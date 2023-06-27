Milwaukee house fire, arson investigation on city's north side

article

A house fire on Milwaukee's north side is being investigated as an arson, police said Tuesday, June 27.

It happened around midnight Sunday morning near 29th and Burleigh. No injuries were reported.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



