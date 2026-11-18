The Brief Bernell Hall was shot and killed on Milwaukee's northwest side in November 2024. More than two years later, a man is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Hall's "on-again, off-again" girlfriend is also charged in connection with his death.



A Milwaukee man is now accused of killing Bernell Hall in what police described as a "fake robbery" arranged by Hall's "on-again, off-again" girlfriend, who faces a new charge of her own, more than two years ago.

New charges filed

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Dalawn Williams and Ashanti Davis on Nov. 12. Williams is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and Davis is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

It's the second charge filed against Davis, 27, in connection with Hall's death. She pleaded no contest to solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to prison in 2025.

Court records show Williams, 31, has a criminal history with convictions dating back more than a decade. FOX6 News previously covered cases involving Williams in both 2017 and 2024. Wisconsin Department of Corrections records show he's currently serving a prison sentence for a police chase and armed robbery.

Dalawn Williams, Ashanti Davis (Wisconsin DOC)

Bernell Hall killed

The backstory:

The shooting happened near 87th and Carmen at around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2024. When Milwaukee police got to the scene, they found a victim shot. That victim, later identified as Bernell Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hall's family told FOX6 News he was a father of three with another on the way when he was killed.

Prosecutors said Davis spoke to police at the scene. According to a criminal complaint, she said she was in an "on-again, off-again" relationship with Hall. She said they had just gotten out of a car when two "masked men" told them to lie down and empty their pockets. She said she heard one gunshot, and the men ran away.

Davis gave detectives her phone number. Prosecutors said research into that phone number revealed phone calls that led a detective to believe Davis had arranged to have Hall killed during a "fake robbery."

Bernell Hall

Phone calls

What they're saying:

The complaint said Davis received multiple phone calls from "an inmate at a correctional institution." Investigators determined Davis and the inmate were in an ongoing "romantic relationship." Those phone calls included:

Oct. 28, 2024: Davis told the man "baby daddy, boom, pop, boom."

Oct. 29, 2024: Davis said she "got a cat to kill the rat" and explained she had "to speak in riddles because the call is monitored."

Oct. 31, 2024: Davis said "it's going to happen real soon," and she was "trying to get a (expletive) put on the floor."

Nov. 1, 2024: Roughly 12 hours after the homicide, Davis said "they killed him" and "people think (Davis) had something to do with it." She said she felt bad, and the man told her "that's what you wanted." Davis then asked the man why he would "say that on a recorded call."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As part of the investigation, court filings said detectives learned Davis got a new phone number and found a call with a man who was "an inmate in the Wisconsin prison system." Detectives then searched that inmate's calls, which included:

Nov. 1, 2024: Less than 24 hours after the homicide, a woman told the inmate that people were talking about how "Davis set up" Hall.

Nov. 2, 2024: A woman told the inmate that Hall was the person Davis wanted the inmate to "smoke" and "knock off." The woman later said "Shanti did that s***," and the inmate said he "wouldn't be surprised" if "'Itchy' had something to do with it."

Dec. 4, 2024: The inmate called Davis, who said "Itchy" was arrested the day prior for "fleeing from police in a stolen car."

Dalawn Williams arrested

Dig deeper:

The complaint said a detective reviewed police records and found Williams was arrested for fleeing police in a stolen car on Dec. 3, 2024.

When Williams was arrested after the police chase, officers recovered a cellphone on his person. Prosecutors said detectives searched the phone and found Davis sent Williams a picture of Hall's Instagram page six days before the homicide. Williams' Apple Maps app made reference to the homicide location roughly two days before it happened.

Fifteen minutes before the homicide, court filings said cellphone location data placed the phone roughly two-and-a-half miles from the scene. The phone lost connection to the network just after 1 a.m. – a few minutes before the homicide – and came back on just after 1:45 a.m. Roughly five hours later, the phone searched for a shooting at 87th and Carmen.

‘Co-actor’ interviewed

New information:

Detectives interviewed a "co-actor" in the homicide on Oct. 29, 2026. According to the complaint, the co-actor said Williams picked him up the night of the homicide in a stolen car after he agreed to rob – but not kill – Hall. The co-actor said they got out of the car to rob Hall, and the co-actor was "focused on Ms. Davis" when he heard multiple gunshots and saw Williams run back to the stolen car and drive off. Detectives said the co-actor's account matched what was seen on surveillance footage and evidence found at the scene.

Featured article