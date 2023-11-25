Milwaukee armed robbery suspect sought; man implied he had weapon

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday morning, Nov. 25.

Officials say around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, the suspect implied he had a weapon, demanded and obtained money from a business near 27th and Ohio on the city's south side. He fled on foot.

Officials say the suspect is described as a male, white, 55 to 60 years old, and between 5’3" and 5'5" tall. He was last seen wearing a Brewers baseball hat, glasses, blue jacket, light blue shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.