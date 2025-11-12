Milwaukee armed carjacking; Javon Smith sentenced to 10 years prison

article

The Brief Javon Smith was sentenced to 10 years in prison plus six years of supervision for a February carjacking in Milwaukee. Smith and an accomplice lured a locksmith under false pretenses and stole his vehicle and thousands of dollars worth of equipment at gunpoint. Court records show Smith was linked to the crime through evidence found on his phone after his arrest for a separate armed robbery days later.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Javon Smith on Monday, Nov. 10, to ten years in prison plus an additional six years of extended supervision in connection with a February carjacking in Milwaukee.

Smith previously pleaded guilty in June to a single charge of carjacking, possess weapon.

Case details

What we know:

Investigators say in early February, Smith and another person requested help from a locksmith, only to aim a gun at the man and empty his pockets.

Court records say the locksmith was speaking with someone on Facebook Marketplace about reprogramming car keys. They agreed to meet on West Eggert Place.

Investigators say once the man got there, someone got out of a black Nissan with a silver pistol and said "he knew what time it was."

Then, another suspect took the man's two phones, $150 in cash and his keys.

Prosecutors say they took his vehicle full of thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including about 100 blank key fobs and drove off.

Court records show the next day, Smith was identified in an armed robbery, where he stole $800 from a victim using Cash App. Police arrested him days later.

Officers found a phone with screenshots of messages with the unnamed locksmith, as well as photos of the stolen equipment.

What's next:

Smith is due back in Milwaukee County court on Jan. 9 for a restitution hearing.