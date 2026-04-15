Milwaukee area flooding; severe weather causes I-43 closures
MILWAUKEE - Flooding prompted major freeway closures in the Milwaukee area on Wednesday evening, April 15, with authorities urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible.
What we know:
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said all southbound lanes of I-43 are closed at Becher due to flooding, with a full northbound closure at Holt expected.
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Officials warned that conditions could worsen and advised drivers who must travel to plan ahead and use caution.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
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Local perspective:
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.
The Source: The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided information in this report.