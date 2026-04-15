Milwaukee area flooding; severe weather causes I-43 closures

The Brief Southbound I-43 is fully closed at Becher due to flooding in Milwaukee on Wednesday. A full northbound closure at Holt is expected, according to authorities. The sheriff’s office is urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible.



Flooding prompted major freeway closures in the Milwaukee area on Wednesday evening, April 15, with authorities urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said all southbound lanes of I-43 are closed at Becher due to flooding, with a full northbound closure at Holt expected.

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Officials warned that conditions could worsen and advised drivers who must travel to plan ahead and use caution.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

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Local perspective:

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School and business closings

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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.