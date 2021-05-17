Milwaukee Archdiocese: Parish mask mandates can now be changed

article

The Milwaukee Archdiocese says Catholic parishes may now make some changes as it relates to mask mandates and social distancing. Those changes will go into effect with Masses and services this upcoming weekend.

The Archdiocese tells FOX6 News it is "encouraging (parishes) to accommodate parishioners who still feel most comfortable wearing masks and social distancing. Some may offer Masses or sections in church that are designated for mask and social distancing restrictions."

A statement from the Archdiocese also says "Parishes differ across 10 counties and each has to make decisions based upon what they feel is best for their parishioners, while also following local guidelines."

