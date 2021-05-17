Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Archdiocese: Parish mask mandates can now be changed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Catholic church cross article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Archdiocese says Catholic parishes may now make some changes as it relates to mask mandates and social distancing. Those changes will go into effect with Masses and services this upcoming weekend. 

The Archdiocese tells FOX6 News it is "encouraging (parishes) to accommodate parishioners who still feel most comfortable wearing masks and social distancing. Some may offer Masses or sections in church that are designated for mask and social distancing restrictions."

A statement from the Archdiocese also says "Parishes differ across 10 counties and each has to make decisions based upon what they feel is best for their parishioners, while also following local guidelines."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

MPS to host vaccine clinics, youth need consent form
slideshow

MPS to host vaccine clinics, youth need consent form

MPS will host walk-in vaccine clinics at five schools starting Monday, May 17.

Mequon parents protest mask rules
slideshow

Mequon parents protest mask rules

Parents in Mequon rallied outside of the school district office Sunday, upset about the school mask policy and looking to see it changed.

Competitive new, used car market in Wisconsin

The market for new and used cars is red hot in southeast Wisconsin, leaving some customers exhausted.