Arbor Day: Milwaukee students, city leaders continue tradition

Milwaukee Forestry Services and Milwaukee Public Schools came together to observe Arbor Day on Friday, continuing a decades-old tradition.

Students from Reagan College Preparatory High School helped plant six trees at the south side school. Forestry Services also provided climbing and lift truck demonstrations for students.

According to MPS, studies show that interacting with nature enhances the cognitive, physical and social-emotional development of children.

"It is ecological traditions such as these that encourage improving the health and well-being of the community, which is especially important for urban cities like Milwaukee, who have high rates of greenhouse gas emissions," said student Syd Voss.

Last week, the Biden Administration awarded Milwaukee an urban forestry grant, providing money to plant more trees and improve the city's tree canopy.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson presented a plaque to Reagan Principal Mike Roemer made of wood salvaged from a felled city tree to commemorate the tradition.

Milwaukee, which maintains 189,000 street trees, has won a Tree City USA designation for the 45th consecutive year, the mayor said. The trees planted at Reagan High School were sugar maples, sassafras, serviceberry, river birch, and swamp white oak.

The environmental nonprofit Reflo offered other activities, including studying how ground cover offsets surface temperature.