Milwaukee apartment fire near 27th and Loomis, 4 taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Friday morning, Jan. 16 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 27th and Loomis in Milwaukee.
What we know:
When fire crews arrived at the scene, they had to rescue "many" people from the second floor – including some who jumped from the windows.
MFD Battalion Chief Andrew Vossekuil tells FOX6 News that four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No firefighters were hurt.
27th and Loomis, Milwaukee
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
