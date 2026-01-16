Milwaukee apartment fire near 27th and Loomis, 4 taken to hospital

The Brief Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Milwaukee on Friday morning, Jan. 16. Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There's no word yet on how the fire started.



Firefighters on Friday morning, Jan. 16 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 27th and Loomis in Milwaukee.

What we know:

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they had to rescue "many" people from the second floor – including some who jumped from the windows.

MFD Battalion Chief Andrew Vossekuil tells FOX6 News that four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No firefighters were hurt.

27th and Loomis, Milwaukee

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

27th and Loomis, Milwaukee

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.