Milwaukee apartment arson; police search for suspect as several displaced

A suspect accused of intentionally setting a fire at a Milwaukee apartment building remains on the run, as dozens of residents are displaced and investigators continue to treat the case as arson.

What we know:

The fire forced residents out of the New Hampton Gardens apartment building near 22nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and injured several people. The Red Cross opened a shelter at McNair Elementary School, where more than 50 people spent the night Wednesday night.

"I know a couple people that jumped, at least from the second floor," said Duncan Mason, a tenant who lives in the building with his family. "My initial reaction is – that’s another false alarm. Because every time it's gone off – it's been a false alarm."

Other residents told FOX6 they thought the same thing. But this time, there was no false alarm. Milwaukee police are investigating the incident as arson.

"A friend of mine named Wayne – he tied up sheets, and he was getting ready to come out the window like that," said Leroy Williams, a tenant.

First responders rescued dozens of residents and transported seven people to the hospital. Among them is an 81-year-old woman who remains in critical condition as of Thursday night.

"Last night my mother slept in her winter coat with four blankets on her, and she was still cold," said Mason.

Dig deeper:

At least 59 people stayed overnight Wednesday at the Red Cross shelter.

"Being here – I can only get rest in the daytime," said Williams.

Many residents remain displaced and unsure when they will be able to return home.

"They are telling us it might be awhile, like a month, before we can get back in," said Mason.

The Department of Neighborhood Services says most of the damage is limited to the wing where the fire started. Fire crews say the building did not have sprinklers.

"Some things need to be corrected," Mason said. "Some things that would make us happier."

FOX6 reached out to property management multiple times, but calls went to voicemail, leaving residents without answers.

"Like Dorothy says – there’s no place like home," said Williams.

Milwaukee police say they know who they are looking for and continue to search for the suspect.

