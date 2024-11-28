Milwaukee apartment building fire near 75th and Glenbrook

The Brief Firefighters on Thursday, Nov. 28, were on the scene of an apartment building fire in Milwaukee. It happened just after 10 a.m. near 75th and Glenbrook. No residents were hurt, however one firefighter hurt his hand and had to go to the hospital.



Firefighters on Thursday, Nov. 28, responded to the scene of an apartment building fire on Milwaukee's north side.

It happened near 75th and Glenbrook.

The Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief said the fire started just after 10 a.m. in a second floor apartment unit, and spread to the unit above it and to the roof.

The chief said that it's likely some residents will be displaced, but it’s unclear about how many.

The Red Cross responded and is determining how many people will be displaced and if it needs to open a shelter.

No residents were hurt, however a firefighter injured his hand and was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.