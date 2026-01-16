article

The Brief Milwaukee police arrested a 48-year-old woman for arson on Friday. Police suspect she set fire to the New Hampton Gardens apartment building. The fire injured seven people and displaced dozens of residents.



Milwaukee police arrested a 48-year-old woman on Friday who they suspect set fire to a north side apartment building earlier this week.

The backstory:

The fire at New Hampton Gardens, an apartment building near 22nd and Hampton, injured seven people on Tuesday. An 81-year-old woman was in critical condition as of Thursday night.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

First responders rescued dozens of residents at the scene Tuesday, and the Red Cross opened a shelter at nearby McNair Elementary School to help the people who were forced from their homes.

Related article

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services said most of the damage was limited to the wing of the building where the fire started. Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said 80 units are uninhabitable.

What's next:

Criminal charges against the 48-year-old woman will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

No sprinklers

Dig deeper:

The fire department said New Hampton Gardens did not have sprinklers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

DNS said state code, adopted by the city in 1974, required sprinklers in multifamily residential buildings taller than 60 feet. While the height of the apartment building is unknown, Lipski said one story typically measures between 11 and 14 feet – putting the three-story structure in the 30-foot range.

The department said New Hampton Gardens was compliant when constructed in 1978, even though today's rules are stricter. DNS also said the property is currently in court over a separate violation involving missing fire extinguishers.