Milwaukee apartment fire at 22nd and Hampton, several residents hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex near 22nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 13.
The Milwaukee fire chief, mayor and other officials are scheduled to speak about this fire at 4 p.m. FOX6 News will stream that news conference.
Apartment fire
What we know:
A 911 call regarding the fire came into dispatch at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday.
Apartment building fire near 22nd and Hampton, Milwaukee
Officials said more than 20 apparatus were called to the scene, including engines from North Shore Fire Department.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The Milwaukee Fire Department said in a news release that there are residents from the complex with critical injuries.
Officials also noted the apartment complex does not have a sprinkler system.
Apartment building fire near 22nd and Hampton, Milwaukee
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.