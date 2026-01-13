Expand / Collapse search
Milwaukee apartment fire at 22nd and Hampton, several residents hurt

By
Published  January 13, 2026 3:24pm CST
Milwaukee
The Brief

    • Several residents of an apartment complex near 22nd and Hampton suffered critical injuries in a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 13.
    • More than 20 emergency apparatus, including crews from the North Shore Fire Department, responded.
    • Fire officials noted that the apartment building was not equipped with a sprinkler system.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex near 22nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 13. 

The Milwaukee fire chief, mayor and other officials are scheduled to speak about this fire at 4 p.m. FOX6 News will stream that news conference.

Apartment fire

What we know:

A 911 call regarding the fire came into dispatch at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Apartment building fire near 22nd and Hampton, Milwaukee

Officials said more than 20 apparatus were called to the scene, including engines from North Shore Fire Department. 

The Milwaukee Fire Department said in a news release that there are residents from the complex with critical injuries. 

Officials also noted the apartment complex does not have a sprinkler system. 

Apartment building fire near 22nd and Hampton, Milwaukee

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

