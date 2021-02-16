Milwaukee among communities hammered with lake effect snow

The latest snowstorm to slam southeast Wisconsin hammered many cities along Lake Michigan -- not the least of which was Milwaukee.

Making it through this winter is proving to be a challenge for vehicles and people alike.

"I'm just ready for it to be over," said one person.

"It's Wisconsin, what are you going to do?" said another.

"Just take it slow and easy," said a third.

Digging out from snowstorm in Milwaukee

Those are all words of advice as the roads on Tuesday, Feb. 16 were just mushing and messy.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to more than 60 winter weather-related calls Monday night into Tuesday -- including more than a dozen crashes. Some drivers just had trouble getting their cars out onto the road.

The snow caused travel delays and cancellations out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport -- where they have 22 inches of snow on the ground, the most snow at one time at that location since January 2001.

As for the streets, the cleanup continues. All salt trucks with plowed mounted are working the main streets. The Milwaukee DPW has called in private salters and end loaders to assist.

Garbage and recycling pickup has been suspended so staff and equipment can be deployed with a plow blade -- and hit residential streets. The process is expected to go well into Wednesday.