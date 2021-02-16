Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee among communities hammered with lake effect snow

By
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The latest snowstorm to slam southeast Wisconsin hammered many cities along Lake Michigan -- not the least of which was Milwaukee. 

Making it through this winter is proving to be a challenge for vehicles and people alike.

"I'm just ready for it to be over," said one person. 

"It's Wisconsin, what are you going to do?" said another. 

"Just take it slow and easy," said a third. 

Digging out from snowstorm in Milwaukee

Those are all words of advice as the roads on Tuesday, Feb. 16 were just mushing and messy. 

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to more than 60 winter weather-related calls Monday night into Tuesday -- including more than a dozen crashes. Some drivers just had trouble getting their cars out onto the road. 

The snow caused travel delays and cancellations out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport -- where they have 22 inches of snow on the ground, the most snow at one time at that location since January 2001. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

As for the streets, the cleanup continues. All salt trucks with plowed mounted are working the main streets. The Milwaukee DPW has called in private salters and end loaders to assist. 

Garbage and recycling pickup has been suspended so staff and equipment can be deployed with a plow blade -- and hit residential streets. The process is expected to go well into Wednesday.

Digging out from snowstorm in Milwaukee

Emergency crews on scene of roof collapse in Village of Yorkville
slideshow

Emergency crews on scene of roof collapse in Village of Yorkville

Emergency crews are on the scene of a roof collapse on S. Sylvania Avenue in the Village of Yorkville.

Snow totals from storm that impacted SE Wisconsin Feb. 15-16
slideshow

Snow totals from storm that impacted SE Wisconsin Feb. 15-16

The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps
slideshow

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

Ice coverage on Lake Superior has increased by nearly 25% over the past week thanks to the long stretch of subfreezing temperatures.