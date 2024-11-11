Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff dies, honored with Brady Street memorial walk

The Brief The Brady Street Business Improvement District organized a candlelight memorial walk in honor of the late Milwaukee Ald. Jonathan Brostoff on Monday, Nov. 11. The late alderman served District 3, which includes Brady Street. Brostoff died by suicide on Monday, Nov. 4 and for many, it was a wake-up call that words do matter.



Dozens came together to remember Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff a week after his passing.

The late alderman served District 3, which includes Brady Street. Lit candles shimmered along Brady Street as people strolled silently on Monday evening, Nov. 11, coming to terms with the loss of Brostoff.

"Having that advocate and friend is something that I will truly miss," said Alex Motl.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brostoff died by suicide on Monday, Nov. 4. For many, it was a wake-up call that words do matter.

Michael Sander is the executive director of Brady Street Business Improvement District.

"At his memorial his wife really hit me hard when she said they have been living in isolation," Sander said. "Mental health is a huge thing and she said take time to be kind to people and use your words properly."

He partnered with Regano's Roman Coin to raise money for Brostoff's family, and use the bar as a starting point for the memorial walk.

Related article

It was an idea he said he recently got from Brostoff himself.

"He said, ‘I really want to start a monthly walk with the community where we can walk Brady Street and meet at one gathering place just to come together as a community to discuss concerns or ideas or ways to make our neighborhood even better,’" Sanders said.

The crowd included Brostoff’s colleagues.

"His passing is a tragedy not just for the Common Council but for the community and the city," Alderman Peter Burgelis said.

"He was my partner," Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman said. "The alderman and the supervisor, we always did tag team events together."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

An ever-lasting impact also felt by many businesses and residents on the east side.

"It’s devastating, I feel his whole purpose in life was to better our city, better our community, especially Brady Street," said Casablanca owner Nas Musa.

"I’m seeing such an outpouring of everything that he stood for, and I’m hoping that will be insightful for others to keep that legacy going," said Cass Street School employee Jacqueline Miller.

Half of the proceeds collected at the memorial event are going to Brostoff’s family.

There is also a GoFundMe set up.