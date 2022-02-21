Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee alderman's comments, housing facility could cost taxpayers $1.4M

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
A Milwaukee alderman’s comments about a housing facility in his district could cost taxpayers $1.4 million.

A Milwaukee alderman’s comments about a housing facility in his district could cost taxpayers $1.4 million. Alderman Bob Bauman's comments and more are now under fire by the City Attorney Tearman Spencer.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee alderman’s comments about a housing facility in his district could cost taxpayers $1.4 million.

Alderman Bob Bauman's comments and more are now under fire by the City Attorney Tearman Spencer.

Alderman Bauman criticized a housing facility back in 2007. A jury recently decided those comments against Tri-Corp Bousing and the West Samaria residence were untrue. The verdict came after a week-and-a-half long trial.

Bauman was the defendant in the case. But taxpayers will likely be left paying the $1.4 million settlement.

On Monday, Feb. 21, Spencer blasted the alderman.

"I want to make it very clear because I’m putting the other council people on notice – if they continue and try to usurp the process, sweep it under the rug, it will most definitely be viewed as them being complicit in that same activity," Spencer said. 

Milwaukee absorbing $1.4M verdict against Alderman Bauman; reaction from city attorney

Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer is speaking on Monday, Feb. 21 about the city having to absorb a $1.4 million verdict against Alderman Robert Bauman, a news release says.

"There are significant First Amendment issues involved here that are of statewide concern involving elected officials across the country, across the state," Bauman said. "So yes, I'd say I'm confident in the end that the jury verdict will not stand."

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman

FOX6 News has stacks of documents from the city attorney's office and Alderman Bauman. We'll be going through those documents and share more information later.

This is a developing story.

