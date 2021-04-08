Milwaukee alderman calls for 'Crush COVID Crew' ambassadors

article

Milwaukee Alderman and Common Council President Cavalier Johnson is encouraging anyone interested to join the "Crush COVID Crew."

The Crush COVID Crew is an ambassador program for local leaders, residents and businesses -- aimed at addressing vaccine education and awareness.

The program's goal is to address misconceptions and concerns around vaccine safety and effectiveness by providing influential voices and organizations with consistent and verified COVID-19 messaging and updates.

Ambassadors' role is to support the "Crush COVID-19" campaign efforts by disseminating verified vaccine messaging, materials and other verified resources that are identified for campaign implementation efforts.

Ambassadors will also assist in connecting individuals in their network to vaccination sites and appointments.

Roles of Ambassadors: Ambassadors will be expected to:

Participate in a one-time Crush COVID Crew orientation with updates to follow via email newsletter Provide support to "Crush COVID-19" campaign through virtual and socially distanced events and activities (e.g. presentations, panels, conferences, etc.) Cultivate trust and understanding in their network about vaccine safety and effectiveness Share relationships with individuals and organizations that can use their influence to greatly increase dissemination of "Crush COVID-19" campaign resources during events and activities Maintain an active online (social media, website, email, etc.) presence where COVID-19 prevention and vaccine information messages will have impact and reach. We want to ensure the facts are being shared and provided for residents to make the best decision about getting the vaccine.

For more information please click here or email CrushCOVIDCrew@milwaukee.gov.

