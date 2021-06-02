Plane examined at Milwaukee airport after 'abnormal' fuel readout

A Frontier Airlines plane is being examined after an "abnormal" fuel readout on a flight from Orlando to Milwaukee, Wednesday, June 2.

According to a Frontier spokesperson, the plane's estimated arrival fuel readout was fluctuating abnormally toward the tail end of the flight. The captain reported the issue and landed safely at Mitchell International Airport.

The plan is being examined by the Frontier maintenance team, the spokesperson said. A local fire department responded at the request of Air Traffic Control as a precaution.

It does not appear there was a fuel leak.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.