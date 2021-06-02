Expand / Collapse search

Plane examined at Milwaukee airport after 'abnormal' fuel readout

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Frontier Airlines plane is being examined after an "abnormal" fuel readout on a flight from Orlando to Milwaukee, Wednesday, June 2.

According to a Frontier spokesperson, the plane's estimated arrival fuel readout was fluctuating abnormally toward the tail end of the flight. The captain reported the issue and landed safely at Mitchell International Airport.

The plan is being examined by the Frontier maintenance team, the spokesperson said. A local fire department responded at the request of Air Traffic Control as a precaution.

It does not appear there was a fuel leak.

