Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Air & Water Show returns in 2022

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:55AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will return in 2022. The event will take place July 23-24. 

Tickets are available now. Attendees will see some of the world’s finest flyers, including the Blue Angels, US Air Force, and Wisconsin Air National Guard.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will bring to Milwaukee and the surrounding areas the thrill of aerial and water-based acrobatics. 

Racine shooting: Teenage boy dies, shot in stolen vehicle
article

Racine shooting: Teenage boy dies, shot in stolen vehicle

The Racine Police Department says a 14-year-old boy has died following a shooting that happened Sunday, March 13.

Amazon: Milwaukee same-day delivery now available
article

Amazon: Milwaukee same-day delivery now available

Amazon announced on Wednesday, March 16 that Prime members in Milwaukee can now enjoy same-day delivery.

Milwaukee car hauler fire

A car hauler went up in flames on Milwaukee's northwest side Tuesday, March 15.