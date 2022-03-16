Milwaukee Air & Water Show returns in 2022
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will return in 2022. The event will take place July 23-24.
Tickets are available now. Attendees will see some of the world’s finest flyers, including the Blue Angels, US Air Force, and Wisconsin Air National Guard.
The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will bring to Milwaukee and the surrounding areas the thrill of aerial and water-based acrobatics.
