Milwaukee adult home run derby to benefit Jackson Sparks Foundation

The Milwaukee Bangers, a recreational adult baseball team formerly known as Milwaukee Sandlot Baseball, announced on Monday, Aug. 29 that it will be hosting an Adult Home Run Derby on Saturday, Sept 17 – all to benefit the Jackson Sparks Foundation.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Wilson Rec Stadium in Milwaukee. The address is 4001 S. 20th Street in Milwaukee.

The Jackson Sparks Foundation was founded in Jackson’s memory to help grant baseball dreams to children in need. Sparks was just 8 years old when he died from injuries suffered in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

A news release says participation in the Home Run Derby on Sept. 17 is open to the public, but limited. There are slots for 12 teams of two-player duos who will compete against each other for the Derby title. Single players may register as well. After the opening round, the teams that advance will compete in a bracket-style tournament. Fences will be brought in to about 300 feet, and aluminum bats are permitted for use.

Each home run will raise money due to a pledge system, meaning there’s a dollar amount tied to every home run that’s hit. Players who register are encouraged to find their own team sponsor and pledges, and preference for admission into the Derby will be given to those who do. The Bangers are also working with local businesses and groups to secure team sponsorships and pledges for those players who are unable to do so on their own.

More information about this event and the Milwaukee Bangers can be located on the team’s website, milwaukeebangers.com.

Donation packages as well as raffle entries can also be purchased on the website. The Bangers encourage anyone interested to also visit jacksonsparkfoundation.org to learn more about the Jackson Sparks Foundation.