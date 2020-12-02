Milwaukee Admirals to host toy drive on Saturday

article

The Milwaukee Admirals will be hosting a toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Admirals staff will be collecting donations in front of UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor and Assistant Coach Scott Ford will be there to assist with receiving donations.

Fans who donate will also be entered for a chance to win a grand prize of a $200 Admirals Store Shopping Spree.

All fans that donate will also get a buy-one-get-one-free ticket deal for the 2021-22 season.

