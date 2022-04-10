Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee activist Khalil Coleman robbery conviction in Kentucky

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee activist has been found guilty of first-degree robbery in Kentucky. 

Khalil Coleman was a leader of marches after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. 

Coleman was arrested in Kentucky in February 2021 after authorities say he tried to rob a drug house. 

The 36-year-old denies committing a crime. 

Coleman faces up to 20 years in prison following his conviction. 

