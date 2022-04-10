Milwaukee activist Khalil Coleman robbery conviction in Kentucky

A Milwaukee activist has been found guilty of first-degree robbery in Kentucky.

Khalil Coleman was a leader of marches after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Coleman was arrested in Kentucky in February 2021 after authorities say he tried to rob a drug house.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 36-year-old denies committing a crime.

Coleman faces up to 20 years in prison following his conviction.