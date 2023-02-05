Active Streets 2023; Milwaukee DPW seeks proposals

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is now seeking proposals for the 2023 Active Streets program.

The DPW said, in 2022, community-based organizations built upon their participation in the 2021 program and activated four streets in the city with the common goal of slowing traffic, increasing safety for walking and biking, and installing art on the street.

Unlike the past two years, the DPW said the upcoming round of Active Streets is an official two-year program. The intent is to host activities and install temporary traffic-calming measures in 2023 and install semi-permanent or permanent infrastructure in the following year.

"We are seeking community-based organizations with a passion for bringing more health and vitality through neighborhood activity," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a news release. "We are excited to again partner with neighborhood leaders to change the culture in how we view and use our streets."

For this next round of participation, community-based organizations are asked to propose an Active Street location. Selected organizations will get up to $9,999 for each year of the two-year program to conduct outreach and programing, install art, monitor Active Streets-related infrastructure, and provide community feedback to DPW.

Road closed as part of Milwaukee's Active Streets program

"Since we first launched Active Streets in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, we have been able to build upon the program as a community-led initiative," DPW Jerrel Kruschke said in the release. "This program very much aligns with our goal to reimagine the public right of way as something more than a space for cars to travel."

Street eligibility must be verified with the DPW by Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. Proposals are due by March 10 at 5 p.m.

An optional informational session will be held on Feb. 8 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The informational session will be recorded and posted to the Active Streets website for later reference.

Contact Mary Sizemore at masize@milwaukee.gov to RSVP and to receive a link to join the meeting. Application materials and more information can be found on the project website.