Milwaukee absentee ballot error, early voting begins

Early voting opened Tuesday, March 22 for Wisconsin’s April election. Voters will decide on contentious school board races, judges and county leadership. In Milwaukee, the ballot features the first open mayor’s race in 18 years. On the first day of early voting, FOX6 News learned there might be a mistake on your absentee ballot.

The clerk’s initials go on absentee ballots, and a few Milwaukee voters got theirs in the mail without the initials.

"Your ballot must be initialed," said Jeanne Raemisch-Cera Milwaukee voter.

Raemisch-Cera, a southside Milwaukee voter, was worried Tuesday about what the city sent her.

"Your ballot may not be counted without initials, so on the back, there was nothing," said Raemisch-Cera.

There were no initials, and she said a few elderly neighbors had the same absentee ballot problem.

"There’s all this talk about fraud, and voter fraud and the big deals they’ve made about absentee ballots and ballot boxes, and now, we’re getting a ballot without the signature on it and they’re saying that’s OK," said Raemisch-Cera.

Milwaukee's election director said this looks like problem in one ward, impacting about 90 voters.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Whenever we’re mailing out 25,000 ballots within about 24 hours, there is that risk of human error," said Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director, Milwaukee Election Commission.

Voters who spot the problem can ask for a new ballot, or:

"We have already made a record, a note of the issue, so on Election Day, if someone’s ballot doesn’t have stamps or initials, there’s a procedure for that where we will just record that on the back of the inspector's statement," said Woodall-Vogg. "It does not jeopardize a voters’ ballot being counted on Election Day."

When you're done with your ballot, you cannot drop it in the now closed and covered absentee ballot drop boxes, and don’t use other drop boxes either.

"We had it happen today where someone used the book return to put their ballots, so we’ll be mailing that ballot back to the voter, attempt to call them so they’ll know to expect it and that they have to return it to early voting during voting hours, or our office or just stick it in the post office mail," said Woodall-Vogg.

Bob Donovan, candidate for Milwaukee mayor, criticized absentee ballot drop boxes Tuesday while Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson said drop boxes are secure and convenient. He accused Donovan of falling into conspiracy theories.