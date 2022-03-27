Milwaukee 7-year-old alerts family to house fire

Family members of a Milwaukee 7-year-old say she noticed fire growing in a bedroom and jumped into action by alerting her loved ones. The fire happened at 16th and Meinecke.

As the family picks up the pieces, they sat down with FOX6 to talk about the devastation and lesson every parent should learn.

For now, a hectic hotel room is home for Dominick Tompkins and her two daughters, Tiana and Tiara.

"When I'm around them, I'm trying to keep it together," she said.

The family is grateful to have each other after their house caught fire.

"It was a tragedy that we lost our home," said Tompkins.

It was 7-year-old Tiana who noticed the fire and told her family about the danger.

"She saw the room was on fire. She alerted my sister and let my sister know mommy's room is on fire," said Tompkins.

It led to everyone getting out safe.

Tompkins says Tiana has autism.

She wanted to share how her daughter stepped up during a chaotic time.

"I'm very proud of her to be able to say, ‘Hey, the house is on fire,’" said Tompkins. "She could have easily left out the house and not told anyone."

Tompkins says she talked with her family about fire safety in the past and hopes other parents do the same.

"At the of the day, it's about teaching your kids the life lessons about safety," said Tompkins.

The fire department says the fire started on the second floor.

The family is not sure what could have caused it.

