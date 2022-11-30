Milwaukee adds 50 police officers; US Department of Justice funding

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed on Wednesday, Nov. 30 a resolution formally authorizing the addition of fifty officers to the city's police department.

"When residents face danger, we call the police. When a problem cannot be peacefully resolved, we call the police -- and a crisis and disaster in the face of evil, we call the police," Johnson said.

A news release says the funding for these positions comes from the U.S. Department of Justice 2022 COPS Hiring Program. The added officers were previously mentioned in the 2023 city budget. Mayor Johnson said next year's city budget increases funds for the Milwaukee Police Department $20 million. Even so, the number of police officers will be down 1% in 2023.

"I wish these were added resources, but these new police officers will be filling vacancies that were created by retirements and other departures of exiting officers," the mayor said.

"As we all know, this is going to help support our efforts in regards to keeping our city safe," said Chief Norman. "I've said it many times before, we need sworn officers to do sworn things. This particular lift, this particular support will help us continue to have that help, that necessary resource – especially in light of, as we deal with the attrition, we deal with the resignations, we have our challenges."

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

This is a developing story.