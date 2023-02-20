Milwaukee 4th-grader meets Anna Mae Robertson, WWII 'hero'

article

Lazaira Pilcher, a fourth-grader at Milwaukee's Universal Scholars Academy, got to meet her "hero" Monday, Feb. 20: Milwaukee's Anna Mae Robertson.

Anna Mae Robertson was a member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion -- the only all-female African American unit deployed overseas during World War II. The battalion handled the U.S. Mail for soldiers and sailors overseas from Milwaukee who were fighting in the war.

The 6888th was sent to England and France to get the mail back and forth to the U.S. from troops in Europe.

Young Lazaira learned about Robertson during a field trip with her class to Milwaukee's War Memorial Center in September. She was captured in a photo showing her reaching out and placing her had on the exhibit about the 6888th, touching Robertson in the photo.

The photo found its way to the Robertson family, and things came full circle on Monday when Lazaira and her mother got to meet Robertson and Robertson's daughters at Robertson's home.

This, in celebration of Black History Month "and to remind people in our community about the courage and sacrifice of Anna Mae Robertson," a War Memorial Center spokesman said.

Robertson turns 99 years old in March.

The War Memorial Center offers a lesson plan showcasing "The Quiet Warriors of the 6888th."

Congresswoman Gwen Moore and others worked to get these women long overdue recognition for what they did to keep servicemen connected to home during the war, long before texting, cell phones, etc.