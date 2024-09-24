Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee 2025 budget proposal; Mayor Johnson shares plan

Published  September 24, 2024 8:56am CDT
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will present his 2025 city budget proposal on Tuesday morning, Sept. 24. 

In remarks to the council, the mayor will offer an overview of the plan including provisions to improve public safety, infrastructure improvements, and neighborhood quality-of-life investments.

The mayor's presentation takes place in the Common Council chambers at 9 a.m. 