Milwaukee 2-alarm apartment fire, no injuries

No one was hurt in a two-alarm apartment fire in Milwaukee Monday night, May 29.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near 60th and Port Avenue.

Fire officials said firefighters found heavy smoke and fire, prompting the second alarm.

The fire was under control by 8 p.m.

The Red Cross was notified to assist displaced residents.

Milwaukee 2-alarm apartment fire, 60th and Port Avenue

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause of the fire is under investigation.