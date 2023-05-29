Milwaukee 2-alarm apartment fire, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - No one was hurt in a two-alarm apartment fire in Milwaukee Monday night, May 29.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. near 60th and Port Avenue.
Fire officials said firefighters found heavy smoke and fire, prompting the second alarm.
The fire was under control by 8 p.m.
The Red Cross was notified to assist displaced residents.
Milwaukee 2-alarm apartment fire, 60th and Port Avenue
The cause of the fire is under investigation.