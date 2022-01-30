Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee 15-year-old, woman shot near 52nd and Villard, woman arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 34, was arrested after a 15-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman, both from Milwaukee, were shot early Sunday near 52nd and Villard.

It happened around 4 a.m., but according to police, it was not reported to them until Sunday afternoon, when the woman and girl arrived at the police station. FOX6's cameras captured crime scene tape and squads with their lights activated outside MPD's District 4 station Sunday afternoon.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said charges are expected against the 34-year-old woman arrested in this case.

Milwaukee man killed, hit-and-run near 35th and Meinecke, driver sought
article

Milwaukee man killed, hit-and-run near 35th and Meinecke, driver sought

A Milwaukee man, 34, was struck by a vehicle and killed near 35th and Meinecke in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning.

Milwaukee woman shot in domestic violence incident; man arrested
article

Milwaukee woman shot in domestic violence incident; man arrested

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 29th and Wisconsin around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. It stemmed from a domestic violence incident, police say.