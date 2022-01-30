Milwaukee 15-year-old, woman shot near 52nd and Villard, woman arrested

article

A Milwaukee woman, 34, was arrested after a 15-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman, both from Milwaukee, were shot early Sunday near 52nd and Villard.

It happened around 4 a.m., but according to police, it was not reported to them until Sunday afternoon, when the woman and girl arrived at the police station. FOX6's cameras captured crime scene tape and squads with their lights activated outside MPD's District 4 station Sunday afternoon.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said charges are expected against the 34-year-old woman arrested in this case.