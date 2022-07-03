Milwaukee 15-year-old shot, basketball argument near 38th and Garfield
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday night, July 3 near 38th and Garfield after police said an argument involving a basketball game led to gunfire.
The victim was taken to the hospital around 7:15 p.m., and he is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.