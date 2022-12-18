Milwaukee 13-year-old girl shot near 65th and Villard

A Milwaukee 13-year-old girl was shot Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18 near 65th and Villard.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m.

Police said the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.