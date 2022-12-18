Milwaukee 13-year-old girl shot near 65th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 13-year-old girl was shot Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18 near 65th and Villard.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m.
Police said the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
No arrests have been made.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.