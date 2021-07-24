Milwaukee man barricaded himself in home, arrested: police

article

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a home near 11th and Ring – prompting a tactical response – on Friday, July 23, police said.

Around 6:20 p.m. Friday, the man was accused of threatening a relative with a gun. When police arrived, he barricaded himself.

A tactical situation was established and crisis negotiators responded. After several unsuccessful hours of negotiating, a search warrant was executed at the man was arrested without further incident.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days, police said.

