Millions in US already cast their votes ahead of 3rd debate

The first 2020 Presidential Debate, held last month, was one for the history books. In Nashville on Thursday night, Oct. 22, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will meet again -- the first time since the president contracted COVID-19.

Plexiglass will separate the two and they will be positioned 12 feet apart. Both nominees will have the microphones cut off while the other gets two minutes to speak at the beginning of each of the debate's six topics.

President Donald Trump alongside an image of former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

"The mute is very unfair. And I think it's very bad that they're not talking about foreign affairs," President Trump said.

While the third presidential debate is traditionally on foreign policy, there was no agreement that that would be the case Thursday night.

The topics to be discussed include COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

"I think it's time for a change, a lot going on in the world and we need different leadership," said Biden voter Rachel Glick.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden

"(President Trump) wants to help this nation, he also wants to help with the pandemic. He's not for making taxes high," Trump voter Rebecca Heber said.

More than 47 million people in the U.S. have already cast their ballot, including more than a million in the Badger State.

"I don't want the government telling me what I can do, and how much I can do, and how to worship," said Barabra Britton, a Trump voter.

President Donald Trump

"I am a Republican, and I am voting against Trump," said Biden voter Mark Matteson.

Few voters say they are still undecided. The last Marquette University Law School poll prior to Election Day will be released on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The university's last poll put Biden ahead of President Trump by five points. The Biden campaign is also beating the president's campaign in ad spending in Wisconsin.