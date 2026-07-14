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The Brief Miller High Life is searching for a "Champagne of Beers" region mayor. The honorary title that comes with free beer, branded merchandise and more. In 2021, Milwaukee's Common Council designated the area around the historic Miller Brewery as the city's "Champagne of Beers" region.



Miller High Life is searching for the first-ever mayor of Milwaukee's "Champagne of Beers" region, an honorary title that comes with free beer, branded merchandise and more.

Molson Coors announced the search on Tuesday, July 14. The beverage company said the Champagne of Beers mayor should be a Milwaukee resident who "embodies the spirit and pride that defines the city that High Life calls home."

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What is the ‘Champagne of Beers’ region?

The backstory:

Miller High Life was given "The Champagne of Beers" title more than 50 years ago. In 2021, Milwaukee's Common Council designated the area around the historic Miller Brewery as the city's "Champagne of Beers" region, a nod to the Champagne region of France where its namesake beverage is produced.

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What they're saying:

So, why not give the region its own mayor? It's a question Molson Coors hopes to answer.

"Every great region deserves a great mayor, and we can’t think of anyone better to represent the Champagne of Beers than someone who truly loves Milwaukee and Miller High Life," Alison Hanrahan, Molson Coors community affairs manager, said in a statement. "We’re looking for someone with hometown pride, a great story and the personality to wear the ceremonial crown with confidence."

How to apply

What you can do:

Molson Coors said applicants for the honorary mayorship will be evaluated on a number of categories, including how well they embody the "pride, tradition and spirit" of Miller High Life. That should include a personal story, passion for the brand and connection to the Champagne of Beers.

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Online applications for mayor are open now. You must be 25 or older and must visit the application page before 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 23. A panel of judges will evaluate applicants.

The inaugural mayor will be sworn in on Sept. 19, during a ceremony at the Miller Visitor's Center. There will also be commemorative merchandise to mark the occasion, with all proceeds benefiting the Milwaukee Parks Foundation.

What do you get?

Why you should care:

The Champagne of Beers mayor's term will last one year. Official duties are limited to participation at the inauguration event.

The honoree will get two cases of Miller High Life, dinner for eight – the winner and seven guests – at Miller Caves in Milwaukee. Two T-shirts and two hats. A $2,000 check to assist with potential taxes associated with prize acceptance.

Anyone who applies will also get an official "citizenship" certificate for the Champagne of Beers region. Those who want to become "citizens" but don't wish to be mayor can also apply online.