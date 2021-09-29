Milky Way Drive-In movie 'Fright Nights' announced

article

As Halloween approaches, the Milky Way Drive-In at Ballpark Commons in Franklin is showing a slate of horror films every Thursday through Sunday until the end of October.

Tickets for "Fright Nights at the Milky Way Drive-In" are available online for $35 per carload. Thursdays are double-feature nights, still $35 per carload.

"Scary movies are great, but scary movies at the drive-in are even greater" said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of Ballpark Commons. "All month long in October, we’re sharing ‘fright flicks’ in their natural habitat."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Fright Night lineup includes "Cabin in the Woods," "Insidious," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and more.

The schedule also features family-oriented films like "The Goonies," "Gremlins" and "The Addams Family" on Sunday nights. Admission to the "not so scary" version of The Hill Has Eyes and trick-or-treating is available for an extra $10 per carload.

The Hill Has Eyes is a live Halloween experience near the drive-in, which opens its 2021 season on Friday, Oct. 1. The season runs until Halloween night. Tickets can be purchase online.