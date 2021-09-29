Expand / Collapse search

Milky Way Drive-In movie 'Fright Nights' announced

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

FRANKLIN, Wis. - As Halloween approaches, the Milky Way Drive-In at Ballpark Commons in Franklin is showing a slate of horror films every Thursday through Sunday until the end of October.

Tickets for "Fright Nights at the Milky Way Drive-In" are available online for $35 per carload. Thursdays are double-feature nights, still $35 per carload.

"Scary movies are great, but scary movies at the drive-in are even greater" said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of Ballpark Commons. "All month long in October, we’re sharing ‘fright flicks’ in their natural habitat."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Fright Night lineup includes "Cabin in the Woods," "Insidious," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and more.

The schedule also features family-oriented films like "The Goonies," "Gremlins" and "The Addams Family" on Sunday nights. Admission to the "not so scary" version of The Hill Has Eyes and trick-or-treating is available for an extra $10 per carload.

The Hill Has Eyes is a live Halloween experience near the drive-in, which opens its 2021 season on Friday, Oct. 1. The season runs until Halloween night. Tickets can be purchase online.

Wisconsin State Fair's Kathleen O'Leary retiring
article

Wisconsin State Fair's Kathleen O'Leary retiring

Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair CEO and Executive Director, announced her retirement from state service after 24 years in various management roles at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Bucks partner with nutrition brand Science in Sport
article

Bucks partner with nutrition brand Science in Sport

The Milwaukee Bucks and Science in Sport (SiS) announced they have formed a partnership aimed at supporting the Bucks’ sports science team.

Outdoor family fun at Creekside Valley Farm

Brian is at Creekside Valley Farm in Mequon hanging out with some new friends.