Microsoft data center planned in Mount Pleasant near Foxconn

Mount Pleasant Board President Dave DeGroot announced Monday, March 27 Microsoft Corporation is committed to making a significant investment in Mount Pleasant, intending to make the village the home of its next data center campus.

The location is with TID 5 -- the Foxconn Tax Incremental District. The company plans to purchase 315 acres.

"I am so thrilled and honored to announce that Microsoft Corporation is committed to making a significant investment in Mount Pleasant," said DeGroot.

The project needs formal approval, but DeGroot noted a "tight timeline." He said this plan has been in the works for a year.

"The potential benefits for the village cannot be overstated," said DeGroot.

He said that this will not only be great for Mount Pleasant financially, but he said the TID 5 is "set up to be a tech up in the Midwest," and "having Microsoft within TID 5 will serve as a magnet to attract high-level growth to Mount Pleasant."

He said Microsoft is "eager to get started," noting the board needs to act in March. The plan would then move to the county for consideration in the hopes that all approvals are obtained by ground thaw.

Public comment was heard during Monday's board meeting.