Michigan State shooting victims: 2 Grosse Pointe Public Schools graduates killed

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Updated 2:04PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

During a press conference Tuesday, Grosse Pointe Public Schools Superintendent Jon Dean said two people killed at Michigan State University on Monday were graduates of the district. Brian Fraser was a graduate of Grosse Pointe South, while Arielle Anderson graduated from Grosse Pointe North.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two students killed in the Michigan State University shooting Monday were graduates of Grosse Pointe Public Schools, the district said.

Both victims graduated in 2021.

Superintendent Jon Dean said Brian Fraser was a graduate of Grosse Pointe South, while Arielle Anderson graduated from Grosse Pointe North. 

brian fraser and Arielle Anderson 2

Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson

Michigan State University police initially said Anderson was not being identified to respect her family's wishes, but Dean identified her after the district spoke with her family. 

"As a proud Spartan parent (my daughter graduated from MSU last winter) my heart broke last night when I learned of the shooting at MSU. Unfortunately, I am writing to you today to share that this tragedy is impacting GPPSS even more closely," Superintendent Jon Dean wrote in a letter to parents.

The school district said it has its mental health team at both high schools Tuesday to help students cope. 

"This has happened far too many times," Dean said. 

The Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta at MSU said Fraser was president of the fraternity.

"As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus. Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss," the organization wrote on Facebook. 

Three victims were killed when Anthony McRae opened fire in Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. The third victim has been identified as Alexandria Verner, a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School.

Five other students who were shot remain hospitalized in critical condition.

