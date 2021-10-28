Expand / Collapse search

Michigan couple takes wedding photos where they met -- at Subway

By Fox News Staff
MICHIGAN - Newlyweds Julie Bushart Williams and Zack Williams decided to take some wedding photos at the place where it all began -- a Subway sandwich shop.

The Michigan couple traced the steps of their relationship back to the Subway restaurant where they met and snapped some photos to commemorate their wedding day.

Julie and Zack met at the restaurant in 2017 when both were there for lunch.

Thanks to Subway -- and Julie's mom for handing Zack her number -- the world has one more beautiful couple.

Julie and Zack dated for four years before tying the knot last Friday.

Subway was happy to share in the day, organizing this professional photoshoot and catering the after-party.

