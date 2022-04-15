Expand / Collapse search

Michael Mattioli jury status hearing Friday; charged with homicide

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:35AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Michael Mattioli jury status hearing Friday; charged with homicide

Former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli, charged in the death of Joel Acevedo, is due in court Friday, April 15 for a jury status hearing.

MILWAUKEE - Former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli, charged in the death of Joel Acevedo, is due in court Friday, April 15 for a jury status hearing. This his is final hearing before his trial begins in less than three weeks. 

Mattioli is accused of using a chokehold on Acevedo during a fight while off-duty, causing Acevedo's death six days later in April 2020. He pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in the case in December 2020.

Michael Mattioli and Joel Acevedo

Police were called to Mattioli’s home near 45th and Cleveland on the city’s south side on April 19, 2020. Officers found Mattioli straddling 25-year-old Joel Acevedo, who was on his stomach and not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to a criminal complaint.

Mattioli told investigators he had some people over for drinks the night before and woke up to find Acevedo going through his pants pockets, so he told Acevedo to get out of his house. Mattioli said Acevedo denied stealing and punched another man as he left, and Mattioli got on top of him and called 911.

Family gathers outside the home where Joel Acevedo was placed in a chokehold by former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

His jury trial is set to begin May 2. 

Brooklyn shooting suspect Frank James' YouTube videos 'alarming,' expert says
article

Brooklyn shooting suspect Frank James' YouTube videos 'alarming,' expert says

Investigators are looking into Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James' YouTube videos in which he seems to have opinions about nearly everything — racism in America, New York City’s new mayor, the state of mental health services, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Black women.

Fatal crash in Milwaukee: Driver hits tree near Green Bay and Stark
article

Fatal crash in Milwaukee: Driver hits tree near Green Bay and Stark

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday night, April 14 near Green Bay Avenue and Stark Street.

Wauwatosa recount, 1st Black alderman elected

A Wauwatosa Common Council race on April 5 ended up tied on election night. Then one provisional ballot tipped the race. On Thursday, a recount began, and late Thursday, Sean Lowe was declared the winner.