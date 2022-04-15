Michael Mattioli jury status hearing Friday; charged with homicide

Former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli, charged in the death of Joel Acevedo, is due in court Friday, April 15 for a jury status hearing. This his is final hearing before his trial begins in less than three weeks.

Mattioli is accused of using a chokehold on Acevedo during a fight while off-duty, causing Acevedo's death six days later in April 2020. He pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in the case in December 2020.

Police were called to Mattioli’s home near 45th and Cleveland on the city’s south side on April 19, 2020. Officers found Mattioli straddling 25-year-old Joel Acevedo, who was on his stomach and not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to a criminal complaint.

Mattioli told investigators he had some people over for drinks the night before and woke up to find Acevedo going through his pants pockets, so he told Acevedo to get out of his house. Mattioli said Acevedo denied stealing and punched another man as he left, and Mattioli got on top of him and called 911.

Family gathers outside the home where Joel Acevedo was placed in a chokehold by former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli.

His jury trial is set to begin May 2.